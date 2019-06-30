|
|
SANDRA KAY GRASS, 65, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
She was born at South Charleston to the late Rodolph and Margaret Easter Grass. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Grass; brothers, Danny Grass and Robert "Robbie" Grass.
Sandra was a retired nurse's assistant. She was a graduate of St. Albans High School and Studied at West Virginia State University. She was a U.S. Army veteran.
Surviving are her children, Chrissy Davidson; sons, Aaron Grass and Rick Smith; sisters, Linda Grass and Carol Legg; brother, Jim Grass. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Nicholas, Brandon, Tyler, Jeremy, and two great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family own and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 30 to July 2, 2019