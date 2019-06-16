Home

Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
304-562-9711
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
SANDRA Kay RAYBURN, 76, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on June 12, 2019, after suffering a massive stroke.
Sandy was born on June 23, 1942, in Wheeling, WV. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ellen Young of Hurricane. She was an excellent cook who was known for her homemade bread. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed.
Sandy was proceeded in death by her husband, Don, and sister, Charlotte Call.
She is survived by daughters, Kimberly (Doug) Parsons of Scott Depot, WV, and Debra (Bernie) Childers of Barboursville, WV; grandchildren, Jordan (Matt) Harris of Morgantown, WV, Madison and Matthew Childers of Barboursville, WV, and Ryan and Chase Parsons of Scott Depot, WV; great-grandchildren, Decker, Stellan and Arden Harris of Morgantown, WV; sisters, Jodie (Roy)Wriston of Elkview, WV, Penny (Jerry) Cox of Murrysville, PA, and Rose (Lovell) Walker of Hurricane. Brothers, Bill (Nancy) Young of St. Albans, Joe (Nancy) Young and Jim (Connie) Young of Hurricane and Chuck (Mary) Young of Leon. She also had many nieces, nephews and friends.
Special thanks to her best friends, Carrie Shrewsbury and Ruth Covert, and the Hurricane Church of Christ for 45 years of friendship and support.
Visitation and funeral will be at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane, WV. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18. Burial to follow at Valley View Memorial in Hurricane.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 16 to June 18, 2019
