SANDRA L. RAY, 73, of Crooked Creek, was born October 22, 1946, at Spencer, a daughter of the late George M. and Mary Jane Casto Cunningham. She departed this life on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
Mrs. Ray was a former Administrative Assistant for the West Virginia Office of Miner's Health, Safety, and Training, a member of the Crooked Creek Church of Christ, where she always volunteered and was a wonderful Bible teacher, a former Den Mother for the local Cub Scout Troop, and she was the proud mother of three Eagle Scouts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Ray, and brother, David Cunningham.
Survivors include her three sons; Richard Eric (Cynthia) Ray of Charleston, Brian Ray of Oak Hill, and Clayton Ray of Cross Lanes; her sister, Shirley (James) Ruggles of Crooked Creek; grandchildren, Bonnie, Lucy, Devin, and Lindsey; great - grandchildren, Scarlett and Aidan; sister-in-law, Nora Cunningham; niece, Tara Cunningham; and great-niece, Anastasia.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at the Crooked Creek Church of Christ, with Pastor Ralph Perry, officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Friends may call from 12 p.m. till 1 p.m. Saturday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Sandra's memory to the Hubbard Hospice House, c/o HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., are serving the Ray Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 11, 2019