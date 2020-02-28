Home

SANDRA LEE MYERS, 84, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away at CAMC Charleston General Hospital on February 21, 2020.
She is survived by her brother, John W. Myers and wife Patsy of Fairmont, W.Va.; niece, Lisa McCombs of Fairmont, W.Va.; nephews, Tracy A. Myers of Augusta, W.Va., and John Stephen of Idamay, W.Va.; three great nieces, Rachel, Courtney, and Gabi; and one great nephew, Boone.
She was preceded in death by both parents, H.B. Myers and Thelma Myers.
As per her wishes, her body was donated to WVU -Human Gift Registry, Morgantown, W.Va.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbosnall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020
