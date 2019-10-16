|
SANDRA LEE (WALTZ) ZACHWIEJA, "Sandy," 81, of Winfield, passed away October 14, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
She is the youngest daughter of EL (Jack) Ernest Leroy Waltz and Jessie Cox Waltz, preceded by siblings Shirley Hope Maynard, Mary Alice Sheers, Charles Waltz, and Lorena Waltz.
Sandra was one of the founding members of ZDS Design / Consulting Services and devoted mother, master gardener, literacy volunteer, RCIA instructor and mentor, strong supporter of the art and music community, food pantry volunteer, past Archery State champion, and lifelong devout Catholic.
Sandra, who is loved by and will be sorely missed, is survived by her children: Carolyn and Behrooz Shahandeh, Ted (Todd) and Lori Zachwieja, Patricia "Pat" Zachwieja Cross, Sherry Marie Zachwieja and Daniel Kim, her four grandchildren Rosstam Shahandeh, Ariana Shahandeh, Ted Zachwieja III and Alyssa Zachwieja and four great-grandchildren Bailey, Harper and Hudson Shahandeh and Ted "Anthony" Zachwieja, IV.
A Mass in celebration of her life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at The Catholic Church of the Ascension, Hurricane, with Father Bill Matheny officiating. Friends may visit with family one hour prior at the church.
A luncheon will be held immediately following in the Parish Hall of the church.
In lieu of flowers, a Memorial donations can be made in her name to The Catholic Church of the Ascension for the children's playground. 905 Hickory Mill Road, Hurricane, WV 25526.
Chapman Funeral Home, family owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Zachwieja Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019