Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
The Catholic Church of the Ascension
905 Hickory Mill Road
Hurricane, WV
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
The Catholic Church of the Ascension
905 Hickory Mill Road
Hurricane, WV
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Parish Hall of The Catholic Church of the Ascension
905 Hickory Mill Road
Hurricane, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Zachwieja
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lee (Waltz) Zachwieja

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Lee (Waltz) Zachwieja Obituary

SANDRA LEE (WALTZ) ZACHWIEJA, "Sandy," 81, of Winfield, passed away October 14, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
She is the youngest daughter of EL (Jack) Ernest Leroy Waltz and Jessie Cox Waltz, preceded by siblings Shirley Hope Maynard, Mary Alice Sheers, Charles Waltz, and Lorena Waltz.
Sandra was one of the founding members of ZDS Design / Consulting Services and devoted mother, master gardener, literacy volunteer, RCIA instructor and mentor, strong supporter of the art and music community, food pantry volunteer, past Archery State champion, and lifelong devout Catholic.
Sandra, who is loved by and will be sorely missed, is survived by her children: Carolyn and Behrooz Shahandeh, Ted (Todd) and Lori Zachwieja, Patricia "Pat" Zachwieja Cross, Sherry Marie Zachwieja and Daniel Kim, her four grandchildren Rosstam Shahandeh, Ariana Shahandeh, Ted Zachwieja III and Alyssa Zachwieja and four great-grandchildren Bailey, Harper and Hudson Shahandeh and Ted "Anthony" Zachwieja, IV.
A Mass in celebration of her life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at The Catholic Church of the Ascension, Hurricane, with Father Bill Matheny officiating. Friends may visit with family one hour prior at the church.
A luncheon will be held immediately following in the Parish Hall of the church.
In lieu of flowers, a Memorial donations can be made in her name to The Catholic Church of the Ascension for the children's playground. 905 Hickory Mill Road, Hurricane, WV 25526.
Chapman Funeral Home, family owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Zachwieja Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now