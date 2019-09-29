|
|
SANDRA LOUISE HARRISON, 60, of Charleston, WV, passed away on September 21st, 2019, after battling a long illness. Sandra's final moments were filled with love and peace where she was surrounded by family, including her two sons whom she cherished dearly, Michael Halstead, 44, and Jason Halstead, 42.
Sandra is also succeeded by her husband, Tony Harrison; sisters, Nancy Allen and Sharon Heritage; daughters-in-law, Terri and Nicole Halstead; grandchildren, Joshua Woodard, Spencer Halstead, Sophia Halstead, Tyler Halstead; great-grandson, Jack Woodard; and countless other friends whom she endeared with her kindness, love and generosity.
Sandra's life was truly remarkable; for her accomplishments as a wonderful, loving and devoted mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, sister and friend; for where her storied life began to where it ends and the indelible mark she leaves on all of those who were blessed enough to know her. Sandra's spirit lives on in all of us in the way we treat each other; in how we cherish and embrace our time together, while the image of her big smile and beautiful brown eyes are forever etched into our memories. We will celebrate Sandra's life and fulfill her last wishes with a small gathering of family and friends.
