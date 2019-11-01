|
|
SANDRA LYNN "SANDY" CUNNINGHAM, age 58, of Charleston, passed away October 29, 2019, after a short illness. Born August 11, 1961, Sandra is daughter of the late Daniel L. and Gertrude J. Cunningham.
Sandra was a 1979 graduate of Charleston High School and a member of the women's track and field team. She also attended Marshall University. Sandra worked for the Kanawha County Library, Department of Labor and West Virginia Department of Highway's Human Resources Department.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Haley; brother-in-law, Herman D. "Buck" Straughter; and niece, Shannah Straughter.
Those left to cherish Sandra's memory are brothers, Daniel M. Cunningham, Chauncy C. Cunningham, and Darrell S. (Cathy) Cunningham; sisters, Barbara A. Straughter, Diane Y. Cunningham and Darice R. (Haji) Abdulla.
Sandra was a loving and caring person who will be greatly missed by her family, co-workers and friends.
A funeral service will be Noon, Saturday, November 2, at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until Noon. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca St., Charleston, W.Va.
To extend condolences to the family, visit Sandra's online tribute wall at www. callenderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 1, 2019