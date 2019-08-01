|
SANDRA S. "SANDEE" (ROWLEY) WAYBRIGHT, 69, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully with her family by her side July 29, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice West.
She was born December 23, 1949, in Parkersburg, the daughter of Patrick and Marie Miller Rowley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Ralph, and sister, Katherine.
Sandee was a retired paralegal for over 45 years most recently employed with Pepper & Nason. She loved cooking and spending time with her family. A loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend that will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, David Waybright (Deveron) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; daughter, Christina Waugh (Paul) of St. Albans; grandchildren, Aidan Waybright, Graham Waybright, Garrett Waybright, and Jacob Waugh; brother, Henry; and sisters, Melba, Barbara, Janet and Hazel.
Celebration of Sandee's life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Celebrant HR Whittington presiding. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019