SANDRA SUE (WILLIAMS) SNODGRASS, 63, departed this life on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, surrounded by people whom she loved and who loved her back.
Sandra was a mother, wife, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, nurse and friend. To her husband, she was the most beautiful woman who ever lived. To her children, she was the north star, a compass that would always help them find their way back home. To her grandchildren, she was the Blue Mamaw who never forgot how to play. To her father, she was always his little girl. To her sister, she remained her playmate and friend for all of her days. To her nieces and nephews, she was Blue Sandy, always ready with an adventure, a story or special toy. As a nurse, she provided comfort and care to thousands of patients over the 35 years of dedicated service on the neurology unit at CAMC General Division. To her friends, she was the laughter in their days and their shoulder to lean on.
Sandra was defined by her deep and abiding faith. Her love of Jesus permeated every aspect of her life; from her marriage to patient care, her relationship with her Savior guided her. Her faith was simple and uncomplicated and a light to all who witnessed it. She loved to read; her home was full of books, and she passed that love onto her children and grandchildren. She was a poet and a painter. She loved to craft and loved glitter more than almost anything. She enjoyed the glassworks of many WV artisans, especially marbles. Sandra loved music and was blessed in her final days to have several friends come to her home and play for her.
In her final weeks, more than 150 people joined her in her home to share a moment with her. She enjoyed each and every one. Sandra's life was defined by her capacity to love and forgive all the "human beans" in her life. If you knew her, she loved you. She wanted the best for you. Sandra made the world a better place.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Ernest Snodgrass; her children, Tonia (Craig) Edens, Cassandra (Tony) DiBenedetto, Jessica (Brian Felty) Romero Brown, Jon Prewett, Justin (Nicole) Romero; 10 grandchildren; her father, Ronald Lee Williams; sister, Diana (Jim) Horn; numerous nieces and nephews, and friends that loved her deeply.
In honor of her life, we ask that if you join us for her service, please wear her favorite color blue or something sparkly. She would like that very much.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Maranatha Fellowship, 2910 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, with Pastor David Bess officiating.
Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church.
