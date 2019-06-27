Home

Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Sandra Sue Stover

Sandra Sue Stover Obituary
SANDRA SUE STOVER, 77, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord, June 25, 2019, at Dunbar Center Nursing Home, after a long illness. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned and operated since 1950. Complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www. curryfuneralhome.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 27 to June 29, 2019
