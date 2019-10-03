|
SANDRA (WEBSTER) WYMER, born July 31, 1961, passed away on September 30, 2019, in her home in St. Albans.
A 1979 graduate and majorette of Nitro High School, she was the daughter of Bonnie and Lowell Webster.
She was a woman who named every one of her flowers, right down to the blighted rose bush. Her laughter could shake the blossoms loose. She sought beauty and made of her memories jewels she wore every day. She didn't like silver but adored greens, cooked with onion and salt. A fan of flawed female characters in novels, she knew that imperfection is what makes one human. In the face of trauma and illness, she fought through her tears to emerge a brave example of resilience. She loved ferociously and unconditionally, just as she was loved. In her rich imagination, she cultivated a garden where she could talk to angels and frogs, which she collected, and eat pizza and ice cream with her family, preferably in the shade. May her heaven be just such a place.
She is survived by her sons, Justin Wymer and Brandon Aleshire; her sister and friend, Tamara Perry; her niece, Christina Perry; her nephews, Joshua and Jacob Hilbert, and Ronnie Bell; and her brothers, Kyle Hilbert and Bill Webster. Through them, she will never be forgotten.
She will be remembered at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, W.Va., at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 4.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 3, 2019