Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Donnel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery
Dunbar, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandy Camper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandy Haynes "Bill" Camper


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandy Haynes "Bill" Camper Obituary

SANDY HAYNES "BILL" CAMPER, passed away on July 26, 2019. He was born October 1, 1931, in Marlinton, to Norman and Hester Camper.
He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in 1949 and began his military career in 1950. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and retired from the United States Marine Reserves in 1981 as company first sergeant. Sandy taught printing at Ben Franklin Career Center for 15 years, retiring 1992.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marion Kathryn Camper, and brother, Thomas Dale Camper.
He is survived by three sons, Samuel of Cool Ridge, Patrick and wife Jody and children Cecilia and Antina of Kernersville, N.C., Ashley and wife Cathy and daughter Lauren of St. Albans, and sister, Peggy Wyrick (Gilbert) of McLeansville, N.C.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar.
Online condolences may be left at www.calfeefh.com.
Arrangements by Calfee Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries