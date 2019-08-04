|
SANDY HAYNES "BILL" CAMPER, passed away on July 26, 2019. He was born October 1, 1931, in Marlinton, to Norman and Hester Camper.
He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in 1949 and began his military career in 1950. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and retired from the United States Marine Reserves in 1981 as company first sergeant. Sandy taught printing at Ben Franklin Career Center for 15 years, retiring 1992.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marion Kathryn Camper, and brother, Thomas Dale Camper.
He is survived by three sons, Samuel of Cool Ridge, Patrick and wife Jody and children Cecilia and Antina of Kernersville, N.C., Ashley and wife Cathy and daughter Lauren of St. Albans, and sister, Peggy Wyrick (Gilbert) of McLeansville, N.C.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar.
Online condolences may be left at www.calfeefh.com.
Arrangements by Calfee Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019