|
|
SANDRA SUSAN "SANDY" FOURNEY, 67, of Charleston, formerly of Beckley, passed away on September 14, 2019.
She was born May 13, 1952, in Beckley, daughter of the late Paul James and Betty Ann (Agee) Fourney. She is also preceded in death by her beloved dog, Joey.
She attended St. Francis de Sales Catholic School and was a 1970 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. She worked in the Accounting Department at Charleston Newspapers, before getting her bachelor's degree in Radiology from the University of Charleston. She worked at CAMC and Thomas Memorial as an MRI Tech. She was an avid reader and weather enthusiast.
Sandy is survived by her son, Aaron Miller (Kendra); three grandchildren, Jacob, Jordan, Joshua, all of Carthage, Mo.; two brothers, Paul Fourney Jr. (Kathy Payne) of Winfield and Mike Fourney of St. Louis, Mo.; sister, Cathy Duffield of Charleston; two nephews, Chris Duffield (Jackie) and Jason Duffield; niece, Katherine Minert; great nephew and niece, Eian and Courtney Duffield.
The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Beckley, with Fr. Paul Wharton officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Beckley.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home in Charleston, W.Va., and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019