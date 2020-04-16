Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Graceland Memorial Park
South Charleston, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sankey Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sankey Eugene Parsons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sankey Eugene Parsons Obituary

SANKEY EUGENE PARSONS, 85, of Charleston, left his earthly bounds on April 13, 2020.
Sankey was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving from 1955-1959. He was retired from a 35 year service with the Federal Aviation Administration.
Sankey enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and outdoor activities.
He was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 64 years, Joan Parsons; son, James "Jamie" Harold; parents, Sankey and Dorothy Parsons; brother, James; sister, Patty, and brother-in-law, Neville.
Sankey is survived by his brothers, Jack Parsons (Laura), Tommy Parsons (Hariet), Gary Parsons (Carol) and Larry Parsons (Josephine); children, Wendell Parsons (Rae Ann), Tonia P. Shelton and Stephen Parsons (Maurica); grandchildren, Jason Parsons (Stephanie), Jake Shelton (Amy), Jamie Shelton, Cortney Parsons and Michael Parsons; great-grandchildren, Jared, Lilly, Jan and Evelyn; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID- 19 situation, a family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 17, at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sankey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -