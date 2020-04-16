|
SANKEY EUGENE PARSONS, 85, of Charleston, left his earthly bounds on April 13, 2020.
Sankey was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving from 1955-1959. He was retired from a 35 year service with the Federal Aviation Administration.
Sankey enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and outdoor activities.
He was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 64 years, Joan Parsons; son, James "Jamie" Harold; parents, Sankey and Dorothy Parsons; brother, James; sister, Patty, and brother-in-law, Neville.
Sankey is survived by his brothers, Jack Parsons (Laura), Tommy Parsons (Hariet), Gary Parsons (Carol) and Larry Parsons (Josephine); children, Wendell Parsons (Rae Ann), Tonia P. Shelton and Stephen Parsons (Maurica); grandchildren, Jason Parsons (Stephanie), Jake Shelton (Amy), Jamie Shelton, Cortney Parsons and Michael Parsons; great-grandchildren, Jared, Lilly, Jan and Evelyn; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID- 19 situation, a family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 17, at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 16, 2020