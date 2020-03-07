|
SARAH ELIZABETH (DANIEL) FABER, age 98, passed away in the company of her loving family on March 4th, 2020.
Sarah was born at home in Cochran, Virginia, on October 30, 1921, to the late Herman Henry Daniel, Sr. and Rena Floyd Jones Daniel. She was reared (because chickens are raised) on her family farm in Dolphin, Brunswick County, Virginia, where she was active in farm life. Being a tomboy at heart, Sarah rode horses and played basketball and tennis but her first love was always baseball.
Sarah attended Madison College (James Madison University) for two years until she reached the age of twenty and was eligible to begin her nursing education. She transferred to the Medical College of Virginia (Virginia Commonwealth University) and received her Bachelor of Nursing degree in 1944.
Upon graduation, she began work in Richmond, Virginia, at MCV hospital as a registered nurse in the operating room where she predated the advent of penicillin. Sarah continued her operating room experience and advanced her career as an assistant operating room supervisor at St. Phillip Hospital and was also employed at Pine Camp Tuberculosis Sanitarium.
While attending a dental school dance at a Richmond area church, Sarah met her future husband, James D. Faber, who was enamored by her wallflower - like appearance in her "old brown dress." Meeting in October, engaged by December and married in June, they remained in Richmond until his graduation from dental school in 1951.
On West Virginia Day, June 20, 1951, Dr. Faber moved his bride across the mountains to West Virginia and declared her independence from Virginia. Sarah then began her life as a mother and homemaker.
Rearing five children in the east end of Charleston, W.Va., Mom was an active volunteer with the Girl Scouts of America (helping to plant 1000 forest trees), Boy Scouts of America, PTA and Charleston High School band boosters. She spent many hours sewing, repairing and altering CHS band uniforms.
Once her children were in high school, Mom resumed work in her husband's dental practice in Belle, W.Va., until his retirement in 1985. Mom had an active retirement which included volunteer work and travel, abroad and domestic, and yearly visits to her sister's home in Virginia where she went to renew her southern Virginia accent and "breathe good clean air." Her volunteer work included Meals on Wheels where well into her eighties, she enjoyed delivering meals and visiting with "old people," Shepherd Center Board of Directors, and various roles within her church Charleston Baptist Temple. Mom was also a member of the Women's Club of Charleston and Tiskelwah #45 Order of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of forty one years, Dr. James D. Faber; her daughter, Rosemary Faber Platt and son-in-law James H. Frail, Sr. Sarah was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having outlived her brothers PFC Herman Henry Daniel, Jr. (KIA), James Carlyle Daniel, and sister, Katherine Prince Griffin.
She is survived by her children, Sarah Lee Frail, James Daniel Faber, Carolyn Ann Faber, all of Charleston, W.Va., and Dr. George Faber (Cheryl Stahle) of Parkersburg, W.Va.; her five grandchildren include James H. Frail, Jr. (Jenny Van Pelt), Stephen P. Frail, Austin J. Faber, Eliana R. Faber and Rhiannon B. Platt. Sarah was blessed to become Gigi in her later years to her great-granddaughter, Emma M. Pearson.
Visitation will be Monday, March 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Charleston Baptist Temple, on the corner of Quarrier and Morris Streets. Eastern Star Service at 7:30 p.m.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, also at the church, with entombment immediately following at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.Va. A reception will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sarah Daniel Faber Scholarship Fund at the VCU School of Nursing. Checks may be made payable to MCV Foundation - School of Nursing. Please include Sarah Daniel Faber Scholarship Fund on the memo line. Address: VCU School of Nursing Box 980567, 1100 East Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23298-0567, Attn: Development Department OR Charleston Baptist Temple Organ Restoration Fund, 201 Morris Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Our Facebook famous Mom lived a long and GLORIOUS life filled with love and ice cream. Thanks Be to God.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 7, 2020