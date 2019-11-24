|
SARA FRANCES (MOLLOHAN) HUFFMAN, 75 of Foster, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Bruceton Mills.
Sara was born on October 12, 1944, in Clay County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hoy Jackson Huffman; her parents, Thurman Rosco Mollohan and Myrtle Ruth (Metz) Mollohan of Amma; sister, Phyllis Goolsby of Poca; and her niece, Debbie Hodges of Dunbar.
She was a 1962 graduate of Dupont High School and remained involved with her graduating class. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren making lifelong memories. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and touched a lot of lives.
Sara is survived by her brothers, Kenneth Mollohan of Charleston, Joe Mollohan and wife Linda of Peytona, Mike Mollohan of Cross Lanes; her children, Annette Nester of Bruceton Mills, Darrell Jackson Huffman and his wife Theresa of Brave, Pa., and James Michael Huffman and his wife Shanley of Camden, S.C.; eight grandchildren and eight great - grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated, and a graveside ceremony will be held at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019