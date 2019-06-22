

SARA JEAN HINZMAN, 33, of Rand, was born December 14, 1985, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, due to a long battle with PTSD and depression/bipolar disorder.

She was a disabled veteran. She attended Riverside High School, received her GED Diploma from Arkansas High School and graduated as a Dental Assistant from WV Jr. College. She was a U.S. Army E-4 Corporal veteran, serving as a Cargo Specialist with one tour in Iraq.

She was a selfless, big-hearted person who would do anything for anyone. She was a hard worker and pushed herself too hard.

She was a loving mother of five, whose world revolved around her children.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Howard P. Hinzman and Muriel K. Hinzman.

She is survived by her fianc , Brian Bryant; sons, David Milam and Colton Bryant; daughters, McKynna Milam, Emma Bryant and Cassie Bryant; mother, Carla Hinzman Browning; sister, Katherine Higginbotham; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral Service will be noon Saturday, June 22, at the Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church on Campbells Creek Drive, with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow at Fisher Cemetery, Pocatalico. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 22 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary