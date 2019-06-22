Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church
Campbells Creek Drive
Charleston, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church
Campbells Creek Drive
Charleston, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Hinzman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Jean Hinzman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sara Jean Hinzman Obituary

SARA JEAN HINZMAN, 33, of Rand, was born December 14, 1985, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, due to a long battle with PTSD and depression/bipolar disorder.
She was a disabled veteran. She attended Riverside High School, received her GED Diploma from Arkansas High School and graduated as a Dental Assistant from WV Jr. College. She was a U.S. Army E-4 Corporal veteran, serving as a Cargo Specialist with one tour in Iraq.
She was a selfless, big-hearted person who would do anything for anyone. She was a hard worker and pushed herself too hard.
She was a loving mother of five, whose world revolved around her children.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Howard P. Hinzman and Muriel K. Hinzman.
She is survived by her fianc , Brian Bryant; sons, David Milam and Colton Bryant; daughters, McKynna Milam, Emma Bryant and Cassie Bryant; mother, Carla Hinzman Browning; sister, Katherine Higginbotham; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral Service will be noon Saturday, June 22, at the Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church on Campbells Creek Drive, with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow at Fisher Cemetery, Pocatalico. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 22 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now