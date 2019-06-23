

SARAH "NANNIE" (HARRIS) CAMPBELL, 96, of St. Albans, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, of a sudden illness.

She was born in Charleston to the late George and Lena Harris. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold K. Campbell; son-in-law, Robert Crowder; sister, Rachel McKeny; and brothers, George and William Harris; and her beloved cat, "Sweetie."

She was a pharmacy technician at Cohen Drug, retiring from Rite Aid, both in South Charleston. She was a member of OES St. Albans Chapter 79. She loved to travel with Ina Webb and G & L Tours groups. Nannie also loved to support and spend time with her daughter, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter, Marie Crowder of Dunbar; granddaughters, Ann Crowder Reynolds (Timothy) of Defiance OH, and Carrie Crowder Price (Zachary) of Ocala, FL; great - grandchildren, Luke and Sophie Reynolds and Kenneth, Gavin and Trevor Price.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Letari Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to HospiceCare at 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387, or to .

You may visit Sarah's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 23 to June 25, 2019