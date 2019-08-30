|
|
|
SARAH "SALLY" WALL, 92, of Lebanon, N.J., formerly of Logan, W.Va., passed away August 27, 2019. Friends may visit 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. September 3 at Central United Baptist Church, Logan. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. September 4 at Central United Baptist Church. Contributions may be sent to Central United Baptist Church, WV Kids Cancer Crusaders, or . Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, are honored to serve the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 30, 2019