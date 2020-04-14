Home

Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park
5600 Lindero Canyon Road
Westlake Village, CA 91362
(818) 889-0902
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Sarojini Kesari Obituary


SAROJINI KESARI, 70, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away April 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Sriramloo; mother, Andamma; sons Santosh, Sateesh, and Vamshi; grandchildren Kiran, Vishal, Maya, Sneha, Riya, Pranav, Prithvi, Shreya. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend with a big heart who will be deeply missed by many. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 16, from 2 p.m. at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Mortuary in Westlake Village, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint John's Health Center Foundation, 2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 or online at https://www.saintjohnscancer.org/make-a-donation/.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 14, 2020
