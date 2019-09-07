|
SAUNDRA SUE DINGESS, our beloved matriarch, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on September 4, 2019.
Her childhood sweetheart and husband, Mr. Ronald Paul Dingess Sr., is now without his beloved bride and the mother of their two sons; son, Mr. Ronald Paul Dingess Jr. (Kayla) is a resident of Davie, FL; granddaughters, Christina Fuller (Brian) of Hurricane and Kaitlin Dingess (Justin) of South Charleston; and great - granddaughter, Emma Fuller of Hurricane. The youngest son, Mr. Brian Keith Dingess of Bloomingdale, GA, had previously passed and is now reunited with his mother.
Her life will be celebrated at the Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home in St. Albans on Sunday September 8th. Visitation is from 2 to 3 p.m. and services at 3 p.m.
Flowers, cards and condolences may be sent to the family via the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 7, 2019