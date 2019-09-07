Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Saundra Dingess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saundra Sue Dingess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Saundra Sue Dingess Obituary

SAUNDRA SUE DINGESS, our beloved matriarch, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on September 4, 2019.
Her childhood sweetheart and husband, Mr. Ronald Paul Dingess Sr., is now without his beloved bride and the mother of their two sons; son, Mr. Ronald Paul Dingess Jr. (Kayla) is a resident of Davie, FL; granddaughters, Christina Fuller (Brian) of Hurricane and Kaitlin Dingess (Justin) of South Charleston; and great - granddaughter, Emma Fuller of Hurricane. The youngest son, Mr. Brian Keith Dingess of Bloomingdale, GA, had previously passed and is now reunited with his mother.
Her life will be celebrated at the Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home in St. Albans on Sunday September 8th. Visitation is from 2 to 3 p.m. and services at 3 p.m.
Flowers, cards and condolences may be sent to the family via the funeral home.
You may visit Saundra's tribute page at bartlett nicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV, is honored to serve the Dingess family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Saundra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now