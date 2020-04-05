|
|
SCARLETT JUNE PLOTKIN, 4 months, of Charleston, West Virginia, was granted her angel wings on March 30, 2020. Her days were spent in the arms of her loving, dedicated friends and family who will be forever inspired by her short yet memorable life.
Her smile would light up the darkest night. Her laughter would melt your heart. Her life was too short but those whose lives were touched by this angel understand the quality of her existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. She was a happy baby and she brought so much joy to our family.
Although tiny, she was mighty. She gave us such courage and hope and reminded us daily of the preciousness of life. She loved to swing with her favorite Lovie while she chewed on Lovie's hair. She loved to sing, especially with her Mawmaw Becky. She always had so much to say, and say it she did, and her words would fill up the house with giggles and hope. She loved animals, especially Ellie, and she tried over and over to catch that puppies tail. Paper was a challenge to her and she would concentrate intensely while trying her hardest to rip it apart. She loved music, mostly Stevie Nicks. She enjoyed watching Muppet Babies waka waka.
Scarlett would always let you know how happy and excited she was by kicking her tiny legs furiously while staring at the bottle that was coming her way or a family member reaching to pick her up and stealing some one-on-one baby time. She would greet you with "HI" and you would be wrapped around her cutie little fingers.
Our family is grateful and blessed to have been chosen to know and love this wonderful angel baby.
Scarlett is survived by her adoring and devoted parents, Corey and Misty (McComas) Plotkin; brothers, Brycen Armour and Joe Plotkin; maternal grandparents, Garry and Becky McComas; paternal grandparents, Mark and Laura Plotkin; aunt Jennifer and uncle Charlie Fuller; uncle Corey and aunt Melissa McComas; aunt Jami and uncle Jon Dent; cousins, Marie and Ben McComas, Josephina Dent, Jakob Dent, Jason Dent, and Jonathan Dent.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A celebration of Scarlett's life may be held later.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020