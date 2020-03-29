|
|
SCOTT ALAN BARR, 40, of Scott Depot, passed away at home, surrounded by his wife and immediate family, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Born March 9, 1980, Scott grew up in St. Albans where he graduated from St. Albans High School in 1998. He received his Bachelor's degree from West Virginia University in 2005 and continued to be a huge Mountaineer football and basketball fan.
His career path allowed him to be a Family Advocate at CAMC - Women and Children's Hospital and he was most passionate about providing help to children who are potential victims of abuse.
Scott had the most positive outlook on life and made a big impact on so many people. He was so brave with any of his many challenges. A dedicated family man, he was the best Daddy and was a great role model for his children. He was loved dearly and will be missed by so many.
He loved to golf, listen to live music and collect baseball cards. He absolutely loved playing with Landry and Cooper and watching them grow.
Surviving are his wife, Lindsay; sons, Landry (age 3) and Cooper (age 1) of Scott Depot; brother and best friend, Chris of St. Albans; mother and father, Terri and Greg Barr of St. Albans; Grandma "MaMa", Jennie Toothman of St. Albans; grandma, Lillian Barr of Vienna; and many wonderful cousins, aunts and uncles.
Scott was preceded in death by grandfathers, Harold Toothman and Clarence Barr, and grandmother, Helen Barr.
A public celebration of Scott's life will be held when the COVID-19 Pandemic subsides. Until then, please visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share your memories of Scott and offer your condolences to the family.
A GoFundMe account (go fundme.com/f/scotts-team) has been set up to assist the family.
The family would like to acknowledge and offer their sincere appreciation to all of his caregivers, nurses, doctors, and entire CAMC Cancer Center staff, as well as extended family and friends for supporting Scott through his journey.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 29, 2020