SEBASTIAN KEITH CARDWELL, infant child of Asiah Williams and Ronald Cardwell, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Women and Children's Hospital, Charleston. Ronald and Asiah will hold a graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans for family and close friends, with Pastor David Clark officiating. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve Sebastian's family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 17, 2020