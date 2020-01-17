Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sebastian Cardwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sebastian Keith Cardwell

Send Flowers
Sebastian Keith Cardwell Obituary
SEBASTIAN KEITH CARDWELL, infant child of Asiah Williams and Ronald Cardwell, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Women and Children's Hospital, Charleston. Ronald and Asiah will hold a graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans for family and close friends, with Pastor David Clark officiating. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve Sebastian's family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sebastian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -