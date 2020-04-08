|
|
SENAIDA GARCIA, 94, of Nitro, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4th, 2020.
She was born on October 29th, 1925. She was the daughter of Antonio Garcia and Maria Isabel Torres.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Solis; daughter, Agapita Solis, along with brothers Ramon, Salvador, and Jose Guadalupe, also her sisters, Altagracia and Magdalena Garcia.
Left to cherish precious memories are her daughters, Maria Guadalupe, Agapita de Garnica, and Maria Solis, along with her sons, Marcial, Luis, and Jose Solis. She had a total of 34 grandchildren and 121 great- and great - great - grandchildren, all of whom loved her dearly.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation and love to everyone for their calls and prayers during this hard time. They would also like to thank Thomas Memorial Hospital for their excellent care and Cooke Funeral Home of Nitro for making everything easier on them during this very hard time.
Special arrangements will be made for visitation to friends and family due to circumstances. In the future, a special memorial will be held in her honor.
. . . Even though we cannot hear you with our ears, we know your sweet voice whispers in our thoughts.
Even though we cannot see you with our eyes, we have you in our memories.
Even though we cannot hug you and give you kisses, our love for you goes to wherever you are to bring you joy.
Even though we cannot be together in earth, we have the assurance that you will come for us to join you in Heaven.
Heavenly Father, now that our mother is not here, give us the assurance that she lives happily with you in heavenly glory.
Amen.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 8, 2020