SEYMOUR SADOLF, passed away on January 8, 2020. He was born on November 7, 1923 in Newark, New Jersey to Sarah and Sam Sadolf. He was the older of 2 children. He had a younger sister Etta. Seymour grew up in Newark where he made long lasting friendships that lasted a lifetime of over 80 years. He was an athlete all his life. He played varsity football in high school. Played golf, handball, loved to go snow skiing in Vermont, Colorado, California and the Alps. He was passionate about ballroom dancing and in his most recent years was quite the pool shark.
At the age of 17 Seymour and another high school buddy skipped classes and traveled to New York City to enlist in the United States Air Force. He was too young to serve at the time, but shortly after graduating high school and turning 18 he was off to serve his country in WW II in the Pacific and India. Once he returned at the end of the war he met Sylvia Ladne. She was the love of his life. They married within the year, and started a family. They had a son, Rick Michael and 4 years later a daughter, Nancy Ruth to complete their family.
Seymour moved to Pompton Lakes, NJ with his family and established Foot Prints, an orthopedic children's shoe store. Seymour was well respected in the community of Pompton Lakes. Families came from all over the region to shop at his shoe store.
Sylvia his beloved wife and mother of his children suddenly became ill in the summer of 1970. She died in November of that year but not before Seymour tried everything in his power to save her. He flew her to Germany in hopes that a new cure would help her. At the time of Sylvia's death his 2 children were attending Morris Harvey College in Charleston, WV. Rick finishing up his degree, Nancy just starting hers. Empty nest and newly widower, Seymour, resilient, went on with his life. He met many months later a fun-loving, athletic lady named Lillian. They married in February 1972 and were married for 31 wonderful years.
Seymour was a devoted son, brother, husband, brother-in-law, father, father-in-law, uncle, cousin, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and businessman. He came from a large extended family. His mother had 4 siblings, his father 8. The families would gather on a weekly basis at someone's home, and have a family visit or a meal together. Everyone loved Seymour. He had a wonderful sense of humor and he always enjoyed sharing a joke with friends and family.
When Lillian died after a long illness, Seymour retired and moved to Florida to be with his cousins and those lifelong friends. He picked up his life and enjoyed more than 14 years in Florida. He decided to relocate to Charleston, WV to be closer to his son, Rick. He moved to Edgewood Summit where once again Seymour made new and lasting friends. He enjoyed watching the WV Mountaineers and became a fast fan.
In his 96 years he touched so many lives. He was a gentle man, a gentlemen, a loving man and with his years, a wise man. We will miss him deeply. Edgewood Summit will remember him for his "Seymour Hot" soup, the pool table he worked so hard to get placed there. The rest of us will remember him for his patience, his discipline, his guidance, his humor, his love of life and his independence. Seymour has left his mark, and our lives are that much richer for having the honor of crossing paths with him Seymour Sadolf leaves behind his loving children, Rick Michael (Barbie), Nancy Hasson (Dede), his grandchildren Joshua Simon (Lisa), Carly B Sadolf, Ronit Hasson, Yael Hasson (Elad), great-grandsons Max and Dean Sadolf, cousins and friends.
There will be a memorial at Edgewood Summit later in the spring to celebrate his life.
The family are asking if you wish to make a contribution in his memory to make it to: Ruth S Barton Community Fund c/o B'nai Jacob Synagogue, 1599 Virginia Street E. Charleston, WV 25311.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 14, 2020