

SHADE OCTOBER SMITH, has passed on to a celebration of a new beginning June 20, 2019. He was born March 27, 1994, with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Shade was a gentle, humble and loving soul. He adored his father Kenny, mother Mary Alyce and his sidekick and little brother he had nicknamed "BoJo," Shadoe Ocean.

Shade was a 2012 graduate of Capital High School, he held a 4.0 all throughout and loved electronics, computers (and had built his own). He loved playing online games on the his computer and played a lot with his brother "BoJo."

He is survived by his father Kenny, his mother Mary Alyce and his brother Shadoe Ocean. Also surviving him are many loving members of his immediate family.

There will be a celebration of his life and memories, at a later date, by invitation at his family home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

