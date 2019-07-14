

SHANNON NICHOLE COCHRAN, 40, of Charleston, passed away July 8, 2019.

Shannon was taken from us way to soon;

And, just at the moment when someone says, "There, she is gone,"

there are other eyes watching her coming, and other voices

ready to take up the glad shout, "Here she comes!"

Shannon graduated from South Charleston High School and attended National Institute of Technology for Medical Assistant and studied to become an EMT. She worked at Health Plus and also for Corporate IHOP, traveling to various states which she loved.

Shannon was a loving and caring mother who loved to sing karaoke, play in the creek and anything else that made her children happy. She was very passionate about her family and was a wonderful daughter and best friend to her brother Brandon. She had strength and beauty along with an infectious smile that could light up a room. She had a warm heart and put love into everything she did. She loved the beach, shopping, four-wheeling, planting flowers and her favorite holiday was Halloween.

Preceding her in death are her brother, Brandon Lee Means; father, Sherman Hobbs; grandparents, Grant Bledsoe, and Tony and Mozella Carson.

Left behind to cherish her memories, mother, Sherry E. Hobbs; daughter, Emma Jane Cochran; son, Solomon Grant Bennett; special aunt, Vicky Snodgrass; step-father, Ralph Means, along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., with Rev. Randy Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 15, at the funeral home.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019