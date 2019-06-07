

SHANON ROSE BARNETT, 62, of Poca, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at CAMC Memorial following a long illness. She had a long career as a certified public accountant working for several different companies. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eleanor, and the Putnam County Federation of Republican Women.

Born October 1, 1956 in Cleveland Oh., she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Emma Ealy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Barnett.

She is survived by her three step- children; and her brother, Brian Ealy, of Parma Oh.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., on Friday, June 7, at First Baptist Church of Eleanor, with Pastor David Panaro Jr. officiating. Private family interment will take place at the Barnett Family Cemetery, in Birch River.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

