Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111

Sharon Alice Oldaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Alice Oldaker Obituary

SHARON ALICE OLDAKER, 62, of Alum Creek, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, after a long illness.
She was born on July 19, 1957, in Charleston, to the late Garnith and Margaret Hughes. She was a 1975 graduate of Duval High School. She was a former employee of the State of West Virginia for over 20 years.
Sherrie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was so very proud of her son, Robbie, and her daughter, Emily. "Mamaw Sherrie" cherished her grandchildren and loved them with all her heart. Her happiest years were spent with them.
She was preceded in death by special nephew, Eric Hughes.
Sherrie is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Jim; son, Robert; daughter, Emily (Josh) Brumfield; beloved grandchildren, J. D., Sophia, and Mason Brumfield; sisters, Susan Hughes, Teresa Hudson, Tammy Woodall, and Rosalyn Anderson; brothers, Rick and Scott Hughes; several nieces and nephews whom she adored, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins; special cousin, Doug Legg, and lifelong friends, Bonnie Clark and Donna Holley.
Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastor Dan McCormick officiating. Burial will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Sherrie helped us all be the best version of ourselves. She was an Angel on Earth. She is the good in all of us. Our hearts are broken, but we are blessed beyond measure to have her in our hearts.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -