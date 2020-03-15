|
SHARON ALICE OLDAKER, 62, of Alum Creek, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, after a long illness.
She was born on July 19, 1957, in Charleston, to the late Garnith and Margaret Hughes. She was a 1975 graduate of Duval High School. She was a former employee of the State of West Virginia for over 20 years.
Sherrie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was so very proud of her son, Robbie, and her daughter, Emily. "Mamaw Sherrie" cherished her grandchildren and loved them with all her heart. Her happiest years were spent with them.
She was preceded in death by special nephew, Eric Hughes.
Sherrie is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Jim; son, Robert; daughter, Emily (Josh) Brumfield; beloved grandchildren, J. D., Sophia, and Mason Brumfield; sisters, Susan Hughes, Teresa Hudson, Tammy Woodall, and Rosalyn Anderson; brothers, Rick and Scott Hughes; several nieces and nephews whom she adored, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins; special cousin, Doug Legg, and lifelong friends, Bonnie Clark and Donna Holley.
Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastor Dan McCormick officiating. Burial will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Sherrie helped us all be the best version of ourselves. She was an Angel on Earth. She is the good in all of us. Our hearts are broken, but we are blessed beyond measure to have her in our hearts.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020