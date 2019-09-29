|
|
SHARON AVIS (HARDWAY) HARPER, 79, of Apple Grove, entered into rest September 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center.
Born on November 19, 1939, in Dink, she was the daughter of the late Bertis Eddis Hardway and Lina Margaret (Boggs) Hardway.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Roger E. Harper Jr., and daughter, Sherry Ann Harper.
She was a member of Barton Chapel Church, Apple Grove. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, scrapbooking and quilting. Her hobbies included gardening and crossword puzzles. Sharon was an avid reader.
She is survived by her husband, Roger E. Harper; daughter, Crystal (Bruce) Williams of Apple Grove; brother, Bertis "Chuck" (Ruth) Hardway of Vermilion, ohio; sister, Patricia Legg of Duck; grandson, Curtis Hammond of Apple Grove; step-grandson, Kory (Sarah) Williams of Cross Lanes; step great - granddaughter, Riley Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, at Rush Fork Community Church, Rush Fork. There will be a one hour visitation from 12 noon till 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the McGlothlin Cemetery, Rush Fork.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, at Barton Chapel Church, Apple Grove.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 29, 2019