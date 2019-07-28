|
SHARON K. BURKHART CLARK, age 68, of Glasgow died July 25, 2019. She was born April 5, 1950, in Shrewsbury, WV, and was the daughter of the late Lewis H. and Vesta Rexroad Burkhart.
She was also preceded in death by her husbands Larry Miller and Daniel Clark and a sister Barbara Burkhart.
She was a long-time member of the Shrewsbury Church of God.
Surviving: son Larry W. Miller II and wife Belinda of Glasgow; sister Debra Johnson and husband Sherman of Florida; brothers Mike Burkhart and wife Sherry of Cedar Grove, Ronald Burkhart of Valpraso, Ind., Greg Burkhart and wife Patty of Diamond and Gary Burkhart and wife Charlotte of Eleanor; 7 step-children and 2 deceased step-children and special grandchildren Marcy Hern and Paul Matthew Ford.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Shrewsbury Church of God with Pastor Brenda Grey officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call 2 hours prior to service at the church and expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 28 to July 30, 2019