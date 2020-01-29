|
SHARON KAY (KESSLER) RITTER, 71, of Greenview, W.Va., died on January 27, 2020. She was a wife, mother, typist, bank teller, florist, Christian, and an all-around wonderful, well-loved woman.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck; daughter, April Ritter (Rick Justice); son, Charles Ritter Jr. (Heather); granddaughters, Shari and Victoria Adkins; grandsons, Fletcher and Finnegan Ritter; sister, Polly Thomas of Georgia; brothers, Marty Kessler (Debbie) of Oklahoma and David Kessler (Drema) of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., on Thursday, January 30, with visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Ballard Cemetery, Rock Creek, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 29, 2020