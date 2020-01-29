Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Ballard Cemetery,
Rock Creek,, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Ritter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Kay (Kessler) Ritter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Kay (Kessler) Ritter Obituary

SHARON KAY (KESSLER) RITTER, 71, of Greenview, W.Va., died on January 27, 2020. She was a wife, mother, typist, bank teller, florist, Christian, and an all-around wonderful, well-loved woman.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck; daughter, April Ritter (Rick Justice); son, Charles Ritter Jr. (Heather); granddaughters, Shari and Victoria Adkins; grandsons, Fletcher and Finnegan Ritter; sister, Polly Thomas of Georgia; brothers, Marty Kessler (Debbie) of Oklahoma and David Kessler (Drema) of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., on Thursday, January 30, with visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Ballard Cemetery, Rock Creek, W.Va.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -