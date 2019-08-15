|
SHARON LEE BACCHUS, of Gray, Tenn., passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Charleston, W.Va., on September 25, 1940, to the late Robert and Eleanor Davis Mellot. She also lived in Roanoke, Abingdon and Gate City, Va. Sharon worked several years in the General District Court in Abingdon. She was a member of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kimberly Lynn Bacchus.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles William "Bill" Bacchus; two daughters, Christi A. Campbell and her husband, Randell, of Greensboro, N.C., and Cynthia R. Summers of Gate City, Va.; three sisters, Judy (Al) Creighton, June (Jo) Sims, and Roberta (Robert) McClure; and two grandchildren, Christopher Bryan Campbell of Greensboro, N.C., and Alexa Jordan Summers of Gate City, Va.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, Va. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Forest Hills Chapel, with Pastor Dennis Flaugher officiating.
A committal service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 16, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, W.Va., with Rev. Josh Gerwitz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choosing.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook.
The family of Sharon Lee Bacchus is being cared for by Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210; Telephone: (276-623-2700).
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019