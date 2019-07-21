

SHARON LOUISE PAROG, 78, of St. Albans, departed for her heavenly home on Sunday, July 14, 2019, after a short illness. Sharon was born on May 7, 1941, in Seth, to the late Grace Fay Bennett and Wyatt Jennings Bennett.

Sharon was a homemaker who loved to cook and bake and always made sure you left her home with a full belly. She also loved to garden, crochet and knit; but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the Gateway Christian Church and was adored by all. Sharon was a strong, beautiful, amazing woman whose soul touched many lives and she will be dearly missed.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband and father to her children, Bert N. Parog.

Surviving Sharon are her three sons, John Parog of St. Albans, Robert Parog (Amy) of South Charleston, and Alex Parog (Robin) of St. Albans; grandchildren and the apples of her eye, Michael Parog, Hannah Parog and Christopher Parog; step-grandchild, Craig Johnson of Las Vegas, Nev. She is also survived by her brothers, Barney Bennett (Vicki) of Colonial Heights, Va., Tommy Bennett of Nitro, Charles Bennett (Sue) of Midlothian, Va.; and sisters, Joan Savilla (Joe) of Nitro, Nancy McClean (Corky) of Chester, Va., and Judy Arthur of Hurricane.

At Sharon's request, her body will be donated to a local university for the advancement of science. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019