Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Sharon Botkins
Sharon Lynn Botkins


1947 - 2020
SHARON LYNN BOTKINS, 72, died January 1, 2020, at her residence in Vero Beach, FL.
She was born in Charleston, WV, and lived in Vero Beach, FL, for 15 years coming from her birthplace.
Sharon attended Morris Havey College, Charleston, WV.
She retired from Union Carbide and was the editor of the company newsletter, Carbider.
Sharon loved to travel in their motorhome and did most of the driving.
Survivors include husband of 28 years, Glenn Botkins of Vero Beach, FL; sister, Martha Easter (Jeff), and son AJ, Parkersburg, WV; her aunt, Helen Lewis of Vero Beach, FL; stepson, Richard Botkins (Mahogany) of Charleston, WV; and grandchildren, Micah and Rowan of Charleston, WV.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local Hospice Foundation in Sharon's memory.
At her request, there will be no services.
Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, FL.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome .com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020
