SHARON LYNN (CHANCEY) JONES, 79, of Reedy, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on March 22, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born March 13, 1941, in Spencer, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Carroll and Kerry Bonnet Chancey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Ray Chancey.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Rev. Larry Jones, with whom she served in ministry for over 42 years in the United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed reading, sewing and her grandchildren, as well as being an honorary grandma to Bradley and Clayton.
In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by four children; son, Darrin and Julie Jones of Wheeling, West Virginia; daughters, Jacquelyn Austin of South Charleston, West Virginia, Denise and Larry Greathouse of Reedy, and Terry and Steve Hensley of Huntington, West Virginia; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, at the Eventide Cemetery, with Rev. Tim Hickman officiating. A private family-only visitation will take place prior to the service at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, West Virginia.
Please be fully aware and abide by the State of West Virginia recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the graveside service.
The family wishes to personally thank Housecalls Hospice for their professional attention and care of Sharon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Housecalls Hospice, 417 Grand Park Drive, Suite 204, Parkersburg, WV 26104.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 25, 2020