SHARON K. MOORE, 72, of Charleston, passed away November 16, 2019 at CAMC Memorial Division.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert and Sybil Rucker; brother, Roger Lee Rucker and sister, Diane Morris.
Survivors include her loving husband Wilbert "Bill" Moore; sons, Garon Johnson, Bill Moore and Doug Wellman; daughters, Krista Ransbottom, Sherilyn Martin, Tomorrow Frampton, Patty Earhart, Melinda Simmons, Norma Louk and Kathy McCroskey. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Lohr and Barb Funeral Home, Parsons, with visitation two hours prior to services. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston. Rev. Roy Waybright will be officiating the services, in Parsons.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Moore Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019