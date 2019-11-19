Home

Lohr & Barb Funeral Home
312 Main St
Parsons, WV 26287
(304) 478-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lohr & Barb Funeral Home
312 Main St
Parsons, WV 26287
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Lohr & Barb Funeral Home
312 Main St
Parsons, WV 26287
Sharon Moore Obituary
SHARON K. MOORE, 72, of Charleston, passed away November 16, 2019 at CAMC Memorial Division.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert and Sybil Rucker; brother, Roger Lee Rucker and sister, Diane Morris.
Survivors include her loving husband Wilbert "Bill" Moore; sons, Garon Johnson, Bill Moore and Doug Wellman; daughters, Krista Ransbottom, Sherilyn Martin, Tomorrow Frampton, Patty Earhart, Melinda Simmons, Norma Louk and Kathy McCroskey. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Lohr and Barb Funeral Home, Parsons, with visitation two hours prior to services. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston. Rev. Roy Waybright will be officiating the services, in Parsons.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Moore Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019
