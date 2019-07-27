|
|
SHARON ROSE SMITH, 79, of Ripley, WV, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.
She was born July 21, 1940, in Charleston, WV, a daughter of the late Robert Eugene Smith Jr. and Carmalee Arada Harper. Sharon was a member of the first graduating class of WVUP with an accounting degree and later retired from AEP River Operations as a cook. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and arguing politics. Her greatest joy was her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sharon is survived by her children, Stephanie Richards of Charleston, Robert Banky (Penny) of Parkersburg, Terri Banky of Parkersburg, Shelly Holbrooks of Parkersburg, and Donny Mick of Parkersburg; her son in-law, Thomas Conley of Vienna; her sister, Sandra Walker (Gary) of Ripley; fifteen grandchildren, Marsha, Stephen, Daniel, Jordan, James, Toma, Donald, Pamela, Andrew, Aislynn, Aunna, Christopher, Maegan, Kierston, and Justin; and 37 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Conley; and two brothers, Robert Eugene Smith III and John Smith.
Sharon wished to be donated to the West Virginia University of Medicine for further cancer research.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be 2 til 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at 1067 Lost Pavement Rd., Parkersburg, WV. Family and friends are welcome to come share stories and celebrate her life.
The family would like to thank Marietta Home Health and Hospice for their assistance and comfort.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Sharon.
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 27 to July 29, 2019