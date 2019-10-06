Home

Services
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Boone County Racine Park
Sharon Rose Vickers


1959 - 2019
Heaven received a new angel. Sunday, September 29, 2019. SHARON ROSE VICKERS, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully at the age of 60.
Sharon was born May 6, 1959, in Charleston.
Sharon worked as a nursing assistant at various nursing homes throughout Charleston and also in the Dietary at CAMC Memorial Hospital for many years.
She was loving, unselfish, and incredibly funny. She had a passion for playing cards, beating the slot machines, Bejeweled, Candy Crush and Farmville. She has a deep abiding love for her children and grandchildren, Gage, Jacob, Chasity, Sara, Jayden and Alexis. She was a free spirit and had the gift to make anything grow. She loved sitting outside listening to the rain. Sharon made the best biscuits and loved to cook. We all miss her.
Sharon was preceded in death by her beloved son, Richard; her mother, Clara; brother, Oliver; and sister, Lisa.
She is survived by her daughters, Clara and Amanda; six grandchildren; her friend and ex-husband, Robert Vickers; aunt by choice, Icy Goodwin; and multiple other family members.
A celebration of life will be held at 12 noon Saturday, October 26, at Boone County Racine Park.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019
