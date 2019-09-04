|
SHARON SUE FRANCE, 71, of Cross Lanes, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, September 2, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Hospital surrounded by her family, friends and loving husband of 52 years.
Sharon graduated from Nitro High School in 1967 and married Roger Lee France (Nitro '66) on July 22, 1967. She had two sons: Roger Lee France Jr. and Aaron Scott France. She lived an amazing 71 years, loving everyone she came into contact with. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great - Grandmother, Sister and Aunt. A friend to many and will be truly missed.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Mary Jett, and her Sister, Carolyn L. Ice.
She is survived by her Husband, Roger Lee France; her Son, Roger Lee (Jennifer) France Jr.; her Son, Aaron Scott France; her Sisters, Karon (Kenny) Saunders, Charolette Welch, Sheryl "Tinker" Brown; brother Wayne (Mary) Jett; Grandkids: Schuyler Lee Crayton "George" France, Morgan France, Hannah Withrow (Harvey), Arah Gund, Kaylie Webb, Kelsie Morrison, Brianna Dickens; 10 Great - Grandchildren and four wonderful relationships with Jennifer France, Sara Grigsby, Shelley Withrow, and Rachel Weaver.
A tribute to the life of Sharon France will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, at Gatens-Harding chapel. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Poca, W.Va., is honored to be assisting the France family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 4, 2019