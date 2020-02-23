|
SHARON SUE (REESE) WHITE, 77 of Ripley, passed away February 20, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio, following a short illness.
She was born February 5, 1943, in Charleston, a daughter of the late Corbet and Sarah Virginia Burdette Reese. She was a homemaker and enjoyed searching Facebook and listening to The Gaither's music.
She is survived by her husband of 62-plus years, George White; sons, David White, Paul "Joey" White and Tommy (Kathy) White; daughter, Angela (David) Easter; sister, Pam Yearego; brothers, Jerry Reese and Michael Reese. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Leroy Reese.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. A time of visitation with the family will be from 4 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020