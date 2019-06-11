SHARON SYNER, 75, of Powellton, went to her eternal home on June 8th, 2019, after a long illness.

She was born October 26th, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Ray and Irene Holcomb Parsons. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Syner, and her siblings Carol Sue Shields, Lorena "Katie" Young, Gary Parsons, and Judy Nicholas.

She was a retired minister's wife in the Church of God of Cleveland, Tenn. She worked as a CNA and LPN after raising her four children.

Surviving are her children, Thomas Syner and wife Gina of Grove Port, Ohio, Teresa Syner Peal and husband John of Montgomery, John "Sam" Syner and wife Shawndale of Kimberly, and Angela Wills and husband Scott of Smithers; sisters, Sybil Taylor of Robson, Barbara Davis of Powellton, and sister-in-law Sandra Parsons of Powellton; eight grandchildren; one grandson-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12 p.m. The service will be at City of Hope Fellowship, Belle, WV, on Wednesday, June, 12th.

Flowers can be delivered to the church at 714 E. DuPont Avenue, Belle, WV, between 10 and 12 on Wednesday.