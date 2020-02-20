Home

SHAWN ANDREW HANCOCK, age 22, of Holly Grove, was born on December 13, 1997, in Charleston, and passed away on February 15, 2020, from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.
Shawn was predeceased in death by his maternal grandparents Margaret Hook, Butch Hook and Bill Hurley, and younger brother, David Hancock Jr.
Shawn is survived by his parents, David and Linda Hancock; sisters, Stephanie (Dustin) Parsons and Madison Hancock; brother, Christopher Hancock; paternal grandparents, Phil and Evelyn (Tink) Hancock; nephews, Jeice, Colton and Jacob; niece, Zoey; and several aunts and uncles.
Shawn was a loving, caring and giving person and he continued that in death through the gift of organ donation. Shawn will forever be remembered as a hero to the numerous people he will be saving with his selfless donation. Shawn's family takes comfort in knowing his loving spirit will live on through others.
Service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Timmy Embrey officiating. Burial will follow in Holley Grove Cemetery and friends may call on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
#BURNOUTS FOR SHAWN
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 20, 2020
