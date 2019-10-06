Home

Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
304-562-9711
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
1993 - 2019
Shawn Anthony Johnson Obituary
1/25/1993 - 10/3/19

SHAWN ANTHONY JOHNSON. Our baby was a preemie, at his smallest weighing only 3 lb. 13 oz., started reading in Kindergarten, Harry Potter was his first series which lead to many many series after that. After graduating from Hurricane High School, class of 2011, he started his college career at Marshall University, then to Fairmont State University to be awarded Cum Laude Mechanical Engineer while tutoring further math classes. He had started his MBA at Charleston University. He had many friends through his walk in life, with his best friend, Korey Neeley.
He was preceded by grandparents, Garner and Sylvia Johnson; grandfather, Larry Johnson; and grandmother, Connie Jean Joyce.
He is survived by his father and mother, John G. Johnson and Tanya L. Joyce; grandfather, Larry Joyce; and two very special aunts, Deborah McDougal and Teresa Tucker, along with many other aunts and uncles, along with cousins that he was close to, and his soul companion, Kylie Seaton.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 7, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, at Allen Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019
