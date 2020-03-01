|
SHAWN EUGENE BUTLER, 59, of Bomont, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Otis Lowell Butler and Betty Delores Crouse Butler. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Ann Yates and Tressie Jean Butler.
Shawn was a member of Local Union 521 Plumber's and Pipe Fitters, Huntington.
He is survived by wife, Tracy Lynn Butler; daughter, Erica Woods; son, Christopher Butler; sister, Reba Butler; brothers, Billy Ray Butler and Johnny Otis Lowell Butler; grandchildren, Taylin, Jaxon, Presley and Easton; furry friends, Junior, Troubles and Fuzzy Bears; and a very special thanks to anyone who helped in any way.
The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin, W.Va.
The funeral will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Matics Funeral Home, with Pastor David Walker and Pastor Cecil Lee officiating. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery, Bomont.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020