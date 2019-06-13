Home

Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Duffield Cemetery
Shawn Franklin Harrison


Shawn Franklin Harrison Obituary
SHAWN FRANKLIN HARRISON, 39, of Duck, entered into rest June 9, 2019, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Born on June 18, 1979, in Charleston, he was the son of the late Lando Franklin Harrison and Beverly Lynn Harrison of Duck.
He was a mechanic for Cunningham Motors.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Sherry Stewart of Heaters, Crystal Justice of Culloden, Mary Ramsey of Indore, Tamara Harrison of Youngstown, Fla., and Candace Harrison of Duck, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Duffield Cemetery, Duck, with Pastor Barry McCune officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Harrison family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 13 to June 15, 2019
