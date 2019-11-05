Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawnette Holley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawnette Holley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawnette Holley Obituary
SHAWNETTE Y. HOLLEY, 67, of Dunbar went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Arma Fisher; and brother, Ernest Fisher.
Shawnette is survived by her siblings, Paulette Ledbetter (James), Karen Sampson (Robert), Skip Fisher (Mary Mona), and Ellena Trivison (James); children, Mark Holley and Angela Huffman (Jonathan); grandchildren, Beau Rutledge (Samantha), Savannah Rutledge, and Sean Huffman; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawnette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -