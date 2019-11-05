|
SHAWNETTE Y. HOLLEY, 67, of Dunbar went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Arma Fisher; and brother, Ernest Fisher.
Shawnette is survived by her siblings, Paulette Ledbetter (James), Karen Sampson (Robert), Skip Fisher (Mary Mona), and Ellena Trivison (James); children, Mark Holley and Angela Huffman (Jonathan); grandchildren, Beau Rutledge (Samantha), Savannah Rutledge, and Sean Huffman; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 5, 2019