Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St E Charleston , WV 25301 (304) 342-8135

SHEENA LOUISE STRUBLE, 67, transitioned from this life on June 19, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Wood County, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Betty Poole.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Howard and Mary Poole, and Carl and Ruth Hellberg; sister, Barbara Baker; Aunt Betty Dye; cousin, David Dye; and her son, Christopher Fetterman.

She is survived by her best friend and husband, Charles Struble; children, Heather Nagle and Aaron Fetterman; grandchildren, Taylor Nagle, Emily Nagle and Chase Fetterman; great - grandchild, Liam Nagle; sisters, Jenny Starcher, Sheri Koch, Debbie Newman; half brothers, Paul and Jerimey Poole; daughter-in-law, Christy Fetterman; nieces, Anita Uhl and Shelli Newman, and nephews, Rob and Mike Stanley; and several great nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Parkersburg High School, Sheena attended Parkersburg Community College. She retired as an executive from AT&T. She was an accomplished piano player and shared her gift with many students she had the pleasure of teaching. She was a lifetime member of the National Federation of the Blind of West Virginia and contributed so much of her talents and love to this organization.

Sheena had a passion for planning and cooking fabulous meals and treats, and we were the beneficiaries of all that culinary talent. Being the consummate organizer, she was always in the forefront to make sure family events, travels, and general activities went off without a hitch. We all enjoyed the fruits of her labor. She was loving and giving to her friends and family and to those fabulous fur babies she owned over the years.

Her love, her light, and her caring essence will be missed by all of us.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the: Kanawha - Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.

She will be cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 22 to June 24, 2019