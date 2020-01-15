Home

Sheila Susan Hossler

Sheila Susan Hossler Obituary
SHEILA SUSAN HOSSLER, 70, of Charleston, passed away on January 11, 2020, at CAMC General Hospital.
Born on February 9, 1949, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Ray French Dod and Goldie Juanita Kidd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Douglas Hossler, and her brother-in-law, Guy Eugene Olive.
Sheila is survived by her children, Lisa (Lonnie) Carr of Elkview and Renea (Mike) Jones of Charleston; grandson, Christopher Shane (Gabby) Radloff II of Charleston; and her granddaughters, Shiann, Olivia and Madison Jones of Charleston.
The family will welcome friends at 12 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Charleston.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020
