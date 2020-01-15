|
SHEILA SUSAN HOSSLER, 70, of Charleston, passed away on January 11, 2020, at CAMC General Hospital.
Born on February 9, 1949, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Ray French Dod and Goldie Juanita Kidd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Douglas Hossler, and her brother-in-law, Guy Eugene Olive.
Sheila is survived by her children, Lisa (Lonnie) Carr of Elkview and Renea (Mike) Jones of Charleston; grandson, Christopher Shane (Gabby) Radloff II of Charleston; and her granddaughters, Shiann, Olivia and Madison Jones of Charleston.
The family will welcome friends at 12 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Charleston.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020